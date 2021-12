A home near the Ivywild School caught fire Thursday morning, sending billows of smoke into the sky.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at 1515 Navajo Place around 9:20 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted.

Three people inside the home were evaluated for smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Crews continued to put out hot spots as of 9:20 a.m. and investigators arrived to figure out the cause of the blaze, according to tweets.