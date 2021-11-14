A grass fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood on the city's west side, coming within 30 to 40 feet of homes and prompting a call for evacuations before it was contained and extinguished by Colorado Springs firefighters.
No structures were damaged and no one was injured.
The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. Sunday in a grassy and treed area, much of which sits in a valley bounded by Mesa Road on the north and east, Crescent and Friendship lanes on the west and Arrow Court on the south. Homes along Mesa, Crescent and Friendship look down to the open area.
Firefighters who arrived found "a pretty rapid moving fire in the open space," said Capt. Mike Smaldino, the Colorado Springs Fire Department's public information officer.
Homes off Friendship Lane were lost to fires several years ago, he said; as a result, the Fire Department responded in force with 60 firefighters.
"History wise, we know what can happen over here," Smaldino said. "We know the possibilities."
Type 1 fire engines — large, water-carrying vehicles used to fight fires — were deployed to protect homes overlooking the fire, he said. Firefighters also were stationed in the backyards of homes to guard against the blaze crawling up the hillside on the west side of the area, he said.
Firefighters and Colorado Springs Police asked residents of 22 homes to evacuate, though it was unknown how many left their houses, he said.
The fire's reach within 30 to 40 feet of homes was "pretty darn close," Smaldino said.
Firefighters also used equipment to battle the fire in the open area. It burned 4 to 5 acres before it was contained within 1½ hours, he said. Favorable weather conditions helped the effort, he said.
"If we were to pick a day to have a fire, this is not a bad day," he said. "We didn't have very heavy winds in this area."
The fire's cause was unknown and investigators will interview area residents to learn more, Smaldino said.
After the fire was out, firefighters remained on scene around 4 p.m. Sunday to "mop up" the area — watering down hot spots and identifying trees that might need to be cut down to prevent hot embers from falling to the ground, Smaldino said.
The fire was a reminder that dry conditions exist into the fall and winter, and heavy grasses and trees serve as fuels that can be easily ignited, Smaldino said.
"This is kind of what we've been preaching," he said. "Everybody thinks that the traditional fire season is summertime. But here in Colorado Springs, especially, we've had some of our biggest fires in the October, November and even January time frame."