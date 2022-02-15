Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department have put out blaze at the Kitty Hawk Apartments, officials with the department announced via Twitter Tuesday.
According to a tweet from the department's public information officer sent just before 4:10 p.m., smoke could be seen from an apartment in the complex located at 2914 North Arcadia Street just off Fillmore Street.
Fire crews knocked the blaze down and contained it to just one apartment. One person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, officials said. Officials said it is unknown whether people will be displaced as a result of the fire.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2914 N ARCADIA ST #203— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 15, 2022
KITTY HAWK APARTMENTS. Engine 6 on scene reporting smoke showing from an apartment. pic.twitter.com/Re00VWDkvk