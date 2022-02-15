CSFD responds to fire at Kitty Apartments

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a fire at Kitty Hawk Apartments.

 Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department have put out blaze at the Kitty Hawk Apartments, officials with the department announced via Twitter Tuesday. 

According to a tweet from the department's public information officer sent just before 4:10 p.m., smoke could be seen from an apartment in the complex located at 2914 North Arcadia Street just off Fillmore Street. 

Fire crews knocked the blaze down and contained it to just one apartment. One person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, officials said. Officials said it is unknown whether people will be displaced as a result of the fire. 

