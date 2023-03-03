Firefighters battled a 3-alarm blaze at a commercial building in southeast Colorado Springs Friday night.

The blaze was reported at 2540 South Academy, near Astrozon Boulevard, around 8 p.m. A total of 55 firefighters responded.

Firefighters arriving at the scene reported seeing flames through the roof of the single-story building, which contains multiple businesses.

Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino said the fire was contained to one unit of the building— a construction business — but multiple units suffered smoke damage.

Capt. Mike Smaldino with CSFD said the fire was reported by multiple callers around 8 p.m. The main body of the fire is out, but crews continue working and cutting open the roof to ensure the fire is completely out. pic.twitter.com/QwLQz8tyi6 — Annika Schmidt (@annikaschmidt_) March 4, 2023

By 9:30 p.m., the fire was mostly extinguished, but crews were still at the scene, and were cutting open the roof to ensure the fire was completely out.

Two fire investigators are at the scene; the cause of the fire is still under investigation.