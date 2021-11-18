A fire torched four RVs and a forklift and was encroaching on a building before firefighters could get the upper hand Thursday morning.
The fire started as a single-vehicle at the Windish RV Center in Fountain and rapidly spread, the city fire chief told 11 News. Early on, the fire created a sizeable smoke plume that could be seen from several miles away, including 11 News’ camera on Cheyenne Mountain:
As of 7:20 a.m. -- about 50 minutes since the fire ignited -- the smoke is starting to die down.