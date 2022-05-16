Grass fire near Cave of the Winds has been contained. pic.twitter.com/u6y4XvVD66 — O'Dell Isaac (@IketheScribe) May 17, 2022

A small fire that ignited near the Cave of the Winds Park entrance near Manitou Springs and which temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of U.S. 24 Monday night is "under control," Manitou Springs officials said.

The blaze ignited just after 6:30 p.m. and Manitou Springs firefighters were mopping up hot spots late Monday night, city spokesman Alex Trefry told reporters at a news conference. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Officials reopened the westbound lanes of U.S. 24 just before 9:15 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.

Manitou Springs Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, Crystal Park Fire Protection District and Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel responded to the blaze.

Sustained winds blowing around 12 mph were forecast late Monday night, "so we are being vigilant in mopping up the hot spots," Trefry said.

The fire sparked as Manitou Springs and the Pikes Peak region experience heightened fire danger.

On Monday afternoon, a burn ban in Colorado Springs and fire restrictions in Fountain and unincorporated El Paso County went into effect after several blazes broke out in the city last week. The orders are in place until further notice.

Also on Monday, Teller County officials asked Gov. Jared Polis to declare a statewide wildfire emergency. They cited the High Park fire, which ignited Thursday just outside Cripple Creek and grew to nearly 1,600 acres as of Monday afternoon, and other recent wildfires in the request for the declaration, which would allow the state to access emergency funds and allocate additional resources in support of current and future firefighting efforts.

"We are asking our residents and the area at large to be extremely vigilant in their daily activities and to be on high alert for any signs of fire," Trefry said in a news release Monday night.