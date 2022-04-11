Continued dry conditions, blustery winds and warmer-than-normal weather have forced Stage 1 fire restrictions to go into effect in Fountain and unincorporated parts of El Paso County.

Fountain officials announced the restrictions within city limits Monday afternoon, and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the restrictions in the county's unincorporated areas Sunday night.

The restrictions, in both jurisdictions, include:

Open burning, excepting fires and campfires within permanently constructed fire grates in developed campgrounds and picnic grounds; charcoal grills and wood burning stoves at private residences in areas cleared of all flammable materials.

The sale or use of fireworks.

Outdoor smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

In Fountain, additional restrictions include:

Outdoor blasting, welding and torches, except with a permit.

Use of model rockets.

Public prescribed burning or burn permits.

Outdoor cooking on private property, unless the area is smaller than three feet in diameter and fewer than two feet high, and is kindled for purposes of cooking food using only clean, dry, untreated wood or charcoal contained by fireplaces, fire pits, barbecues or other city-approved systems.

Outdoor fires in private recreational fire pits, except if the fire is contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, indoor fireplaces and wood burning stoves, or in permanently constructed fire grates, charcoal grills and wood burning stoves in outdoor areas cleared of all flammable materials, using dry, untreated wood or charcoal.

The restrictions come after multiple fires were reported across Colorado over the weekend. On Sunday, a fire south of Falcon damaged at least two structures, burned nearly 40 acres and forced mandatory evacuations before the order was lifted; meanwhile, a grass fire west of the Colorado Springs Airport early Sunday forced evacuations before it was put out.

Another fire reported Sunday afternoon near the Paws Animal Shelter in Pueblo burned about 18 acres and forced evacuations.

The fire restrictions in Fountain and in unincorporated El Paso County will remain in effect until further notice.

Teller County has enforced a burn ban until noon Wednesday.