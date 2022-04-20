aerial view rampart fire.png

Aerial view of rampart fire (Provided by the U.S. Forest Service) 

A fire broke out 4 miles east-southeast of Woodland Park Wednesday night, officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced via Twitter. 

The fire was first reported at 5:54 p.m. As of 9 p.m., the size of the fire was 3 acres. Crews with the forest service and El Paso County will be working to contain the fire. The blaze is burning heavy fuels, and a glow can be seen from a far distance. 

This is a developing story. 

