A fire broke out 4 miles east-southeast of Woodland Park Wednesday night, officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced via Twitter.
The #RampartFireCo will be staffed through the night. There are heavy fuels burning that the crews will be working on and the glow will be seen from a far distance. Size is now reported at 3 acres. #PikesPeakRD https://t.co/ER9pBg9fuq— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) April 21, 2022
The fire was first reported at 5:54 p.m. As of 9 p.m., the size of the fire was 3 acres. Crews with the forest service and El Paso County will be working to contain the fire. The blaze is burning heavy fuels, and a glow can be seen from a far distance.
This is a developing story.