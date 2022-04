A fire has broken out at a training ground on Fort Carson, officials with the U.S. Army installation confirmed Thursday.

The fire, which officials first learned about at 2:45 p.m., is currently burning at 30 acres officials said. No individuals or structures were threatened shortly before 4 p.m. Smoke is visible along CO 115, officials said.

Fort Carson has requested mutual aid, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.