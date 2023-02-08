A shelter-in-place was issued in Teller County for three miles north of Cripple Creek due to a structure fire, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

The blaze is near the 2900 block of County Road 1, with the closest major intersection at County Road 1 and Anges Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. The fire closed County Road 1 in both directions from the Cripple Creek city limits to Anges Drive. County Road 1 reopened to traffic juts after 10 p.m.

The shelter-in-place was lifted for the surrounding area at 10:05 p.m., according to a tweet from the Lieutenant Bunting PIO twitter.

The Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area while responders work on the fire.