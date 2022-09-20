CSFD Sinton Fire

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on Sinton Road around noon Tuesday.

 Colorado Springs Fire Department

One person was transported to a local hospital in relation to a reported fire at a north Colorado Springs apartment complex Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The department reported "light smoke" showing from a unit at 3129 Sinton Road at noon.

The victim's condition is not known.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments