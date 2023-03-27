The Colorado Springs Fire Department has reported a "hidden fire in the walls" and ceiling of a hotel in southwest Colorado Springs.

In a tweet, CSFD said it responded around noon Monday to reported smoke in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 2570 Tenderfoot St., just south of the Stratton Meadows neighborhood and the intersection of South Nevada and Lake avenues.

Around 12:30 p.m., CSFD said it requested a second alarm, or more assistance. Around 1 p.m., it requested a third alarm as crews chased flames within the walls of the building.

The extent of the damage is unknown. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.