A fire was reported at an apartment complex in south Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.
At 5:22 p.m., officials reported that smoke was visible from the third floor at the Sienna Place Apartments at 1650 Lenmar Drive.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. There are no reports of injuries.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 1650 LENMAR DR #301; SIENNA PLACE APARTMENTS. Engine 4 is on scene reporting smoke showing from the 3rd floor— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 5, 2022
