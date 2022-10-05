Fire Line Do Not Cross

A fire was reported at an apartment complex in south Colorado Springs Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Fire Department.

At 5:22 p.m., officials reported that smoke was visible from the third floor at the Sienna Place Apartments at 1650 Lenmar Drive. 

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. There are no reports of injuries. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

