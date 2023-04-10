A fire burning southwest of Aguilar in Las Animas County is causing mandatory evacuations Monday evening.

Residents in Mauricio Canyon, Trujillo Creek and surrounding areas are being asked to evacuate, according to a Facebook post from the Las Animas County Sheriff's Department. Deputies are contacting residents about the evacuation within a three-mile radius of the fire.

Resources for evacuated residents are at the community center in Aguilar. The evacuation order is expected to last overnight, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Fire containment or acreage are not known, but one structure has reportedly been lost in the fire as of Monday evening.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.