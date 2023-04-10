File photo. A fire burns in a forest. Photo Credit: PetePattavina (iStock).

File photo. Image will be updated when one is made available. Photo Credit: PetePattavina (iStock).

 PetePattavina

A fire burning southwest of Aguilar in Las Animas County is causing mandatory evacuations Monday evening.

Residents in Mauricio Canyon, Trujillo Creek and surrounding areas are being asked to evacuate, according to a Facebook post from the Las Animas County Sheriff's Department. Deputies are contacting residents about the evacuation within a three-mile radius of the fire.

Resources for evacuated residents are at the community center in Aguilar. The evacuation order is expected to last overnight, according to the Sheriff's Department. 

Fire containment or acreage are not known, but one structure has reportedly been lost in the fire as of Monday evening. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.