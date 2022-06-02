Fire in Pueblo contained; 20 acres burned

Crews contained a fire burning in Pueblo Thursday afternoon, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.
Around 6:30 p.m., officials announced the fire around Lake Minnequa in Pueblo was contained. According to PFD, the fire burned approximately 20 acres.
Smoke is still visible and the Pueblo Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area.
According to Haley Robinson, spokeswoman for the City of Pueblo, several city and county agencies assisted Pueblo Fire. People experiencing smoke should shut their windows and turn off their swamp coolers, Robinson said.
AVOID THE AREA— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) June 2, 2022
There is a fire on the east side of Minnequa Lake. Please avoid the area. Pueblo City Fire is on scene.
Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the Lake Minnequa Neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/3yQiwGIuI0