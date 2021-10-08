A wildfire triggered evacuation orders from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for residents within a three-mile radius of a blaze in the 19000 block of Birdseye View in Peyton Friday afternoon, fire officials said.
The blaze, dubbed the Birdseye fire, started in a house and set the landscape surrounding it on fire. It had burned 21 acres and had crossed into Elbert County., Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Mike Smaldino said. The home where the fire started was destroyed, he said.
At about 4:40, 10 to 15 structures were threated in El Paso and Elbert counties, fire officials said.
As of about 4:20 p.m., a helicopter had arrived to help battle the fire, a Gazette reporter on scene said. A 15 mph hour wind was fanning the flames and sending billowing smoke over the area, the reporter said.
Crews are able to fight the blaze directly, although they have not achieved any containment, Smaldino said.
The fire was crowning, meaning it was burning through the treetops, but it wasn't anymore shortly before 4 p.m., he said.
One Colorado Springs firefighter has sustained minor injuries, he said.
Anyone who lives just outside the three mile radius of the fire should prepare to leave, Smaldino said. Sheriff's deputies are going door-to-door asking people to leave, a reporter on scene said.
Emergency personnel from El Paso County, Elbert County, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Calhan police and fire departments and Colorado State Patrol along with the Falcon, Cimarron Hills, Colorado Springs and Peyton fire departments are all responding, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office set up a command post at Birdseye View and Gray Mare Lane, roads only open to evacuees, the reporter said.
The Calhan Fairgrounds is open to all evacuated animals, the sheriff's office tweeted. Fire officials are still working on setting up an area for residents. Evacuees are not likely to return home tonight, Smaldino said.
The National Weather Service is calling for winds to die down Friday night through Saturday mid-day, said Cameron Simcoe, a meteorologist with the agency. Winds are expected to pick up Saturday around noon with gusts between 20 and 25 mph, he said.
The agency has issues a Red Flag warning indicating high fire danger for Saturday because of the high winds, low humidity and dry fuel conditions, he said.
MANDATORY EVACUATION: One mile around Birdseye View is under a Mandatory Evacuation. Notice due to a fire in the area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View. Mandatory evacuation at this time. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. pic.twitter.com/a5LS2n3zkD— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021
