Three people were displaced after a house fire in north Colorado Springs on Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire in the 5255 Coneflower Lane, just north of Barnes Road and east of Powers Boulevard, shortly before 4 p.m. The home sustained significant damage on the main floor.

The fire also displaced two dogs and one cat is missing, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.