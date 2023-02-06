A fire in Fremont County caused Colorado 115 to close Monday evening, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Colorado 115 closed between Locust and Pine streets around 2:30 p.m. due to fire activity in the area.

The blaze was in a mobile home community south of Cañon City around the Lincoln Park area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

Officials told KKTV the neighboring units were told to evacuate just after 4:30 p.m. and that the fire was under control.

Multiple people were taken to a local hospital to treat injuries, KKTV reports.

Colorado 115 was reopened to traffic at 4:44 p.m., according to CDOT.