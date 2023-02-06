A fire in Fremont County caused Colorado 115 to close Monday evening, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Colorado 115 closed between Locust and Pine streets around 2:30 p.m. due to fire activity in the area.
#CO115 southbound: Road closed due to fire activity between Locust Street and Pine Street. https://t.co/8guXuVoBBb— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 6, 2023
The blaze was in a mobile home community south of Cañon City around the Lincoln Park area, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Officials told KKTV the neighboring units were told to evacuate just after 4:30 p.m. and that the fire was under control.
Multiple people were taken to a local hospital to treat injuries, KKTV reports.
Colorado 115 was reopened to traffic at 4:44 p.m., according to CDOT.