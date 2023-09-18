Multiple emergency crews quickly extinguished a fire at the future Air Force Academy hotel and convention center on Monday morning, according to Academy officials.

The fire was reported just after 6:20 a.m. at the construction site at 8989 Northgate Blvd. on social media by the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

In accordance with a longstanding mutual aid agreement between the Academy and community first responders, several CSFD crews joined Academy firefighters in batting down the flames before they got out of control, officials said.

The fire was on the fourth floor of the Polaris Hotel at the Academy's north gate, according to spokesman Dean Miller. No injuries were reported.

The north gate to the Academy was closed because of the fire, according to officials, with traffic being diverted to the south gate - but has since reopened.

The 51-acre True North Commons project includes a hotel, a new visitor center for the academy, and an office park and land for retail and restaurants. True North Commons is planning to turn over the visitor center building to the academy in May and open the hotel in November 2024. The academy will then install exhibits and operate the center after it opens in mid-2025.

GE Johnson Construction Co. began construction on both buildings in June 2022; the visitor center was reported to be about half complete this past July while the hotel is 45% complete, putting both on schedule for completion next year, said Eric Smith, director of development for Blue & Silver Development.

The fire department reported shortly before 7 a.m. that the fire was under control.

