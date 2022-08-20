The fire department quickly extinguished a house fire in southern Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
At 2:50 p.m., the fire department reported a house fire at 5136 Derby Drive, which is southwest of Powers and Astrozon boulevards. The fire was confirmed out ten minutes later by fire officials.
The fire department said the blaze was visible from the back of the house.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 5136 Derby Dr. Engine 11 is on scene reporting fire showing from the back of the house— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 20, 2022
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.