House Fire, Derby Drive
Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

The fire department quickly extinguished a house fire in southern Colorado Springs Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

At 2:50 p.m., the fire department reported a house fire at 5136 Derby Drive, which is southwest of Powers and Astrozon boulevards. The fire was confirmed out ten minutes later by fire officials. 

The fire department said the blaze was visible from the back of the house.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. 

