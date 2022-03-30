CSFD, Windtree Apartments

Colorado Springs Fire Departments responding to blaze at Windtree Apartments 

Fire crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are responding to a working fire at the Windtree Apartments Wednesday night, officials with the department announced. 

According to a tweet posted just before 10:40 p.m., firefighters are battling a blaze in the 2600 block Jeffers Way. Officials said there are reports of smoke coming from the apartment. 

NCAR fire in Boulder is 35% contained; evacuations lifted
Cimarron Hills fire department extinguishes blaze in Ellicott
Load comments