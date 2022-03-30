Fire crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are responding to a working fire at the Windtree Apartments Wednesday night, officials with the department announced.
According to a tweet posted just before 10:40 p.m., firefighters are battling a blaze in the 2600 block Jeffers Way. Officials said there are reports of smoke coming from the apartment.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2610 JEFFERS WY; WINDTREE APARTMENTS. Engine 14 on scene reporting smoke showing from the apartment— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 31, 2022