Grass fire in eastern El Paso County

Fire crews respond to a grass fire that reportedly burned about 40 acres in eastern El Paso County on Sunday, March 20. 

Two small grass fires in the Pikes Peak region were quickly extinguished by fire crews Sunday afternoon. 

Gazette news partner KKTV reported a fire sparked on a range on Fort Carson around 3 p.m., burning 3-4 acres.

Then, around 5 p.m., the Colorado Springs and Cimarron Hills fire departments reported on Twitter that they were assisting with a fire burning near Dragonman's, a gun shop and shooting range in eastern El Paso County. 

Colorado Springs firefighters said the fire was burning off Curtis Road, and that no structures were threatened. 

The fire burned at least 40 acres and was contained around 6 p.m., according to KKTV. 

The National Weather Service in Pueblo warned that critical fire conditions would occur across most of the plains Sunday, and a Red Flag warning was issued from 11 a.m. - 7.p.m. 

Fire conditions precede a spring snowstorm expected in the region on Monday. 

