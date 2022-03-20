Two small grass fires in the Pikes Peak region were quickly extinguished by fire crews Sunday afternoon.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported a fire sparked on a range on Fort Carson around 3 p.m., burning 3-4 acres.
Then, around 5 p.m., the Colorado Springs and Cimarron Hills fire departments reported on Twitter that they were assisting with a fire burning near Dragonman's, a gun shop and shooting range in eastern El Paso County.
Colorado Springs firefighters said the fire was burning off Curtis Road, and that no structures were threatened.
#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD assisting Ellicott FD with a working grass fire off of Curtis Road near Dragonman’s property. The fire is north of there. Last report the fire was 3-4 acres. No reports of structures threatened at this time.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 20, 2022
The fire burned at least 40 acres and was contained around 6 p.m., according to KKTV.
We’re getting a first look at the aftermath of a grass fire in eastern El Paso County:Fire crews on scene tell us 40 acres burned. They have it under control and are watching hot spots.It doesn’t take much for a fire like this to take off on a windy day like today. pic.twitter.com/vhvIBT4ZHi— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) March 21, 2022
The National Weather Service in Pueblo warned that critical fire conditions would occur across most of the plains Sunday, and a Red Flag warning was issued from 11 a.m. - 7.p.m.
Fire conditions precede a spring snowstorm expected in the region on Monday.