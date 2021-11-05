One person was injured by a fire that burned Friday morning outside an industrial building in Colorado Springs, firefighters reported.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that they had arrived on scene near the corner of East Filmore Street and North Nevada Avenue, just after 5 a.m. Multiple pallets and two semi trucks caught fire at 3106 North Stone Avenue, firefighters reported.
The person who was injured suffered from smoke inhalation and a cut to the head, but was treated on scene and not taken to the hospital, department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino said.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire, though hot spots continued to pop up until about 6:20. The fire did not damage any buildings, Smaldino said.
#ColoradoSpringsFire pic.twitter.com/FxUdbnv2zo— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 5, 2021
Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted just before 9 a.m. that Stone Ave. had reopened at Fillmore.