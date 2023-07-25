Crews are working a fire burning near Monument on Tuesday morning.

The Monument Fire Protection District said the fire west of the town of Monument was burning near Mount Herman Road.

"Currently we have two brush units and a Battalion Chief on the fire," the fire protection district said in a social media post around 7:30 a.m.

It was about a half-acre in size and no evacuations were in effect, according to the fire district.

May fire: A fire was reported in the hills west of Fort Carson on Monday afternoon, sending firefighters supported by a bucket-drop helicopter to the fire's source.

The fire, six miles west of Fort Carson, was close to the Golden Eagle Campground on U.S. Forest Service land. The blaze has been named the "May fire" and was caused by lightning, according to Forest Service officials.

Officials said that the helicopter was cooling the fire, which on Monday afternoon was under an acre in size.

Responding departments include the Highway 115 Fire Protection District, Ft. Carson Fire and the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control.

Officials say that there are a few structures south of where the fire sparked, but that they were not yet at risk.