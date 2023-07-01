Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire burning inside Palmer Park Friday evening.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion just after 9 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found an abandoned caretaker’s building on fire.

Firefighters told 11 News crews on scene there was initially an issue getting water on the fire due to a lack of hydrants in the immediate area. They also said wildland fire crews were called out to the scene as a precaution.

“Just being in the urban interface and being a wildland concern for us, we do have some of our wildland teams specifically that we called in to assist with that,” Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said, “but we have not had to put them to work.”

