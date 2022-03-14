Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a fire on the 10th floor of the Satellite Hotel, a hybrid hotel/condo, on the east side of the city Monday morning, the fire department tweeted.

A fire engine responded to 411 Lakewood Circle around 10:30 a.m. after smoke billowed out of a unit near the top of the hotel, firefighter tweeted. At the time, firefighters were already there responding to a medical call on the sixth floor.

Firefighters contained the smoke and flames in about 15 minutes and before the fire reached other units inside the building, the agency tweeted.

Firefighters reported two minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A fire broke out at the hotel in October and damaged one of the units.