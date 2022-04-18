A family lost their home but kept their lives after a fire "engulfed" their house in flames, the Fountain Police Department said.
The a two-story home ignited around 3:15 a.m. Monday in the 21000 block of EL Vereda Drive. Multiple fire agencies responded to extinguish the fire, police said.
Thanks to working smoke detectors the home's occupants escaped and no injuries were reported, officers said.
Two adults and two teens were in the house when the fire started, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The fire started in the back yard, but then spread to the home, damaging both floors before firefighters got it under control, KKTV reported. Crews were able to contain the blaze to the property.
Firefighter put out the flames by 3:35 a.m. and the scene of the fire was "cleared" by 7:26 a.m., police said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, police said.