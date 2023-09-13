A family in Monument escaped an early morning house fire Wednesday that started in the home’s garage, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

Officials with the Monument Police Department responded to a home on True Vista Circle just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is unclear at this time whether the fire traveled past the garage.

According to KKTV, the neighborhood is on the northern cusp of El Paso County, merely blocks south of County Line Road.

This article will be updated once more information is received. Reporting by KKTV contributed to this article.