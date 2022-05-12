A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for a neighborhood near the Colorado Springs Airport due to a fire Thursday afternoon, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced.

The affected area is south of Milton Proby Parkway, east of Hancock Expressway, north of Bradley Road and Alturas Drive and west of Peak Innovation Parkway in the Security-Widefield area.

Just before 4:30 p.m. officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said that northbound Powers Boulevard is closed between Drennan Road and Grinnell Boulevard.

According to officials, there is a fire in the 5000 block of Alturas.

This is a developing story.