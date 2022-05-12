Alturas Drive fire

A fire burning near 5000 block of Alturas Drive has forced mandatory evacuations in a neighborhood near the the Colorado Springs Airport. (Colorado Springs Fire Department). 

 Colorado Springs Fire Department

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for a neighborhood near the Colorado Springs Airport due to a fire Thursday afternoon, officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced. 

The affected area is south of Milton Proby Parkway, east of Hancock Expressway, north of Bradley Road and Alturas Drive and west of Peak Innovation Parkway in the Security-Widefield area.

Just before 4:30 p.m. officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said that northbound Powers Boulevard is closed between Drennan Road and Grinnell Boulevard. 

Area.jpg

Pre-Evacuation area for fire at 5000 Alturas Drive (Provided by El Paso County Sheriff's Office) 

According to officials, there is a fire in the 5000 block of Alturas. 

This is a developing story. 

