A fire burning in Las Animas County has prompted evacuations Wednesday night.

Multiple crews are responding to the Freedom Heights fire near Boncarbo, just west of Trinidad, that prompted evacuations for residents within a 10-mile radius of the blaze, according to the Trinidad Fire Department.

Those on County Road 40.0 and 40.2 are asked to evacuate immediately. This includes Timber Canyon and Ponderose Ridge.

Officials said those west of County Road 51 can return home at this time.

The Trinidad Community Center and Las Animas County Fairgrounds are open to those who have evacuated.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.