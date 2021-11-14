The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a grass fire Sunday afternoon on the city's west side, and smoke is being seen from several miles away.
The fire is in the area of King Street and Tonka Avenue, west of 19th Street and Mesa Road, according to police scanner reports.
At 2:40 p.m., a scanner report said that northbound Mesa Road was being closed.
Evacuations have begun for structures off Friendship Lane. Fire officials are asking that commuters avoid the area if at all possible.
It's unknown when the fire began, the cause, how much property is burning and whether any structures are threatened.
This is a developing story. Check back with gazette.com for more information.