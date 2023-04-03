As fire crews in Teller and Park counties battled the 403 wildfire for the third consecutive day, a number of agencies were summoned to fight a blaze in Cimarron Hills on Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was at 100% containment after burning 5.4 acres, according to a spokesperson with the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

The first 911 call came in at about 2:50 p.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Virpi Mattson said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported heavy fuels were involved and heavy black smoke was visible in the area.

Whipped up by wind gusts of up to 50 mph, the wildfire had consumed about 10 acres as of late Sunday afternoon, Mattson said. The area had been under a Red Flag fire warning due to the warm weather and dry, windy conditions.

“Definitely, there are challenges when we have windy conditions like this,” she said. “The wind direction shifts constantly, and that makes things difficult for our firefighters.”

Eight additional agencies jumped in to aid Cimarron Hills crews, including Colorado Springs, Monument, Fountain and Security fire departments, Mattson said. The blaze was 90% contained and impacted about 5.4 acres as of 7:19 p.m.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the area of Preble Drive and Boreal Drive, west to Newt Drive, officials said. Residents in about 30 homes were asked to leave immediately. The evacuation was lifted at 6:19 p.m., according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department.

Peterson Road remainrf closed north of Galley Road much of later Sunday.

No structural damage or injuries had been reported Sunday night.

This story was updated Monday.