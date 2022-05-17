An evacuation notice has been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood due to a fire burning around seven miles nortth of the Pagosa Springs Airport, officials with the San Juan National Forest announced Tuesday.
The fire is approximately 600 acres, and is north of Plumtaw road, officials said in an update a 9 p.m. The fire began around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The roughly 50-70-acre #PlumtawFire is burning 4.75 miles northwest of Pagosa Springs airport, and is north of Plumtaw Road. An EVACUATION NOTICE has been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood. Contact Archuleta County Dispatch for information on evacuations. pic.twitter.com/FBRuztbyp5— SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) May 17, 2022