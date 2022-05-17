Plumtaw Fire

An evacuation notice has been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood due to a fire burning

 Courtesy of San Juan National Forest

An evacuation notice has been issued for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood due to a fire burning around seven miles nortth of the Pagosa Springs Airport, officials with the San Juan National Forest announced Tuesday. 

The fire is approximately 600 acres, and is north of Plumtaw road, officials said in an update a 9 p.m. The fire began around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

