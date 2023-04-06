An evacuation order issued for part of the Truckton area of El Paso County Thursday afternoon has been lifted.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said it is safe for residents to return home as of 3:06 p.m. after a voluntary evacuation order was put in place in Edison around 2:42 p.m.

The evacuation was for the area of the 9300 block of Bowen Lane and Edison Road on the west, Shear Road to the south, Truckton Road to the north and Harding Road to the east.

At about 2:43 p.m., KKTV reported the following message was sent to residents near Edison Road and Truckton Road:

“EVACUATION ORDER for Edison Rd on the West to Shear Rd on the South to Truckton Rd on the North to Harding Rd on the East in Edison due to a wildland fire near 9000 Bowen Ln. Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now.”

This story was updated at 3:25 p.m. to reflect the lifted evacuation order.