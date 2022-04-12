Evacuation notice lifted for area south of Colorado Springs after grass fire

An evacuation notice was issued for an area on the south side of El Paso County on Tuesday for a fire, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The following message for a pre-evacuation notice was issued for an area west of Wigwam at about 5:42 p.m.
“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 04-12-2022. North to Rancho Colorado, South to Salt Cedar Rd, East to Armadillo Hts/Young Hollow Rd/El Rocio Vw, West to Fort Carson Boundary is under a Pre-Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of Outback Vew / High Stakes View. Prepare to evacuate should this notice become mandatory. Do not attempt to extinguish the fire Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger.”
A mandatory evacuation notice was in place for a short period of time before crews contained control of the blaze. All evacuation notices were lifted before 6:30 p.m., KKTV reported.
