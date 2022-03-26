A fire that destroyed several suites and seats at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium earlier this week has been ruled accidental, according to the Denver Fire Department.
Officials have not determined an official cause of the blaze and are continuing to investigate the incident, said Capt. Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the department.
Fire crews were sent to the Broncos' stadium around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The fire quickly grew and burned several suites on the fourth level and spread to seating on the third level.
The blaze was eventually extinguished without any reported injuries.