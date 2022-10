Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Personnel were fighting a wildland fire that broke out around 2 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 115.

No buildings or personnel were threatened, according to a news release, but the Salt Canyon fire had impacted about 30 acres of land. Smoke and flames were visible along Highway 115.

Fremont County, Highway 115, Penrose and the Southern Colorado Interagency Wildland Fire Team also responded to the fire. The cause was still being investigated Tuesday afternoon.