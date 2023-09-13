An electrical failure sparked an underground fire that knocked out power to scores of businesses and residences in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday, Steve Berry, a spokesman for Colorado Springs Utilities, said Wednesday.

Crews had yet to determine which piece of equipment failed and why.

As of Wednesday morning, 10 customers in three downtown buildings were still without power, Berry said, down from 130 customers on Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to reports of an underground fire shooting flames through manholes on Kiowa Street between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue. Officials have said 280 metered properties were affected by the outage Monday morning.

All downtown traffic lights were functioning Wednesday, but Kiowa Street between Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street will remain closed for several more days, Berry said, as crews wrap up “permanent repairs” on the electrical system beneath the road.

Both residential and business customers who experienced losses from the outage are encouraged to report them to the Colorado Springs claims number at 719-385-5125.