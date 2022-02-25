The El Paso County Sheriff's Office lifted the county's stage one fire restrictions Friday, which limited outdoor burning and smoking, but the agency still encouraged residents to use caution when burning.

Since last September the county's fire restrictions only allowed outdoor burning within permanent grates, fire's that used liquid-fuel or gas or for people who obtained special permits. The restrictions also banned fireworks and outdoor smoking beyond cars, buildings and developed recreation sites.

Manitou Springs also rescinded their stage one fire restrictions, which mirrored the county's.

But even with those restrictions lifted, the sheriff's office cautioned residents to check with local fire protection districts and departments before burning outdoors.

"Our county has various topographical features where some terrain may experience large amounts of moisture, but other portions remain dry and may have a higher risk of fire," the sheriff's office announcement said.

The eastern border of the county is still a risky area to burn in, the agency said.

Fire restrictions could change in coming months as the weather and seasons change, the sheriff's office said.

Most of El Paso County remained in severe drought as of Friday, according to the U.S. Drought monitor.