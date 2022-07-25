Stage 1 burn restrictions were lifted in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Monday, according to communications from the sheriff's office and the city fire department.
The city's announcement comes after the fire department determined that "risks inherent to structure, grassland and wildfires" have decreased due to recent rainfall.
Manitou Springs lifted its burn ban Friday, and the city of Fountain rescinded all burn restrictions June 28.
Bonfires and the professional display of fireworks, pyrotechnics or flame effects are allowed within Colorado Springs city boundaries with a permit.
As of noon today, July 25, 2022, Burn Restrictions for the City of Colorado Springs have been rescinded. For a complete outdoor burning guide, visit https://t.co/zQF3i5VR6t#coswildfireready #firesafety pic.twitter.com/dOHecSgJ6Z— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 25, 2022
Because of differences in topography throughout El Paso County, some places are drier than others and are in greater fire danger, the Sheriff's Office said. Residents are advised to contact their local fire department before engaging in any open burning, particularly in the eastern part of the county.
"Some jurisdictions may also require a permit other than what is required by the county for fire-related activities," the county news release stated.
Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Michael Smaldino said the department regularly checks fuel moisture levels, or the moisture in grasses and other burnable materials around the city, to help determine burn restriction levels.
The department said uncontained open burning by non-government entities, the burning of trash, yard waste and construction material and the use of recreational fireworks are illegal at all times.
Anyone using an open flame should make sure the surrounding area is safe and have some kind of fire suppression device nearby, officials said.
More information on permitted and prohibited activities can be found on the CSFD's website, coswildfireready.org/outdoor-burning.