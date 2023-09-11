While underground equipment malfunctions can happen, few incidents cause the kind of scene present in downtown Colorado Springs early Monday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m., firefighters received calls reporting an underground fire shooting flames up through manholes on Kiowa Street, between Tejon Street and Nevada Avenue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"The nature of this particular incident is fairly unique in that the point of failure had a cascading effect 'down the line' that created a very visual scene in the downtown area," said Steve Berry, a spokesman with Colorado Springs Utilities. "Normally, a failure on an underground system isn’t quite as dramatic."

The explosion prompted several evacuations and a power outage throughout downtown blocks. The outage remains in effect as of 12:45 p.m., and several restaurants and other businesses in the area remain closed.

"About 280 metered properties are affected by the downtown power outage caused by equipment failure in an underground electric vault," Utilities said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, late Monday morning. "We are working to restore power safely & quickly. We currently do not have an estimated restoration time."

Utilities expected to provide an update early Monday afternoon.

“When our crews first arrived, they found fire coming out of multiple manholes, coming up approximately 10 feet in the air, getting close and impinging on the buildings there,” Lt. Aaron McConnellogue, with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, told Gazette news partner KKTV.

Evacuations were limited to the Mountain Metro Transit bus location at the corner of Kiowa and Nevada along with the Lofts apartments.

McConnellogue said the worst of the fire came in the alleyway in between Nevada and Tejon.

The Gazette office, located at 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., will remain closed until power is restored.