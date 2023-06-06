One building was a total loss, but a dog was rescued Monday in a structure fire, according to a news release from Fountain police.

Crews were called to the fire just before 7 p.m. in the area of C and S Road and Link Road.

Callers reported a shed on fire and they were seeing black smoke and flames, according to the news release.

When fire crews arrived on scene they could see an out building fully engulfed in flames. Fire trucks had trouble getting to the fire because of recent heavy rain.

After they were able to get on scene they were able to rescue a dog that was inside the building, which wound up a total loss.

"We want to thank personnel with the City of Fountain Streets Department for their assistance. They brought dump trucks of gravel to the scene so fire trucks could get up to the fire," city officials said in the news release.

No injuries were reported and cause of the fire has been determined.

Crews from the Fountain, Hanover, Security, Stratmoor and Fort Carson fire departments all assisted in the response.