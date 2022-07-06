One dog died after a house fire in northeast Colorado Springs, officials with the city's fire department said Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 6400 block of Wolf Gulch Drive near Research Parkway and Black Forest Road, officials tweeted just before 3:15 p.m. The small fire was extinguished, but not before the home was damaged and the dog was killed.

Fire officials said one passerby was evaluated for smoke inhalation and released. No injuries to the other occupants of the home or to firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

