One person is dead following a house fire Saturday morning in south Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The fire was located at a home on East Cheyenne Road, off Nevada Avenue. Crew members on the scene said smoke and fire could be seen coming through the roof.

Officials told Gazette news partner KKTV that the victim was found dead in the home, and the Colorado Springs Police Department will be taking over the investigation.

No information regarding the cause of the fire has been released at this time.

Reporting by KKTV contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes.