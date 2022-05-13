A woman has been confirmed dead after a fire tore through a mobile home park in Colorado Springs Thursday.

El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly confirmed the death but did not provide the individual's identity while officials are working to confirm it.

The fire started as a single-structure blaze shortly before noon at the mobile home park at 3831 N. Cascade Ave. The fire spread amid high winds with gusts up to 53 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Crews battled 50-foot flames as 500-pound propane tanks used to heat mobile homes caught fire, Colorado Springs Fire Department Lt. Aaron McConnellogue said during a Thursday news conference.

The woman's body was found in the trailer where officials believe the fire originated, Colorado Springs Police Department spokeswoman Natashia Kerr said in a release sent Friday. Kerr also said that evacuees told police that the person had died as a result of the fire before the arrival of first responders.

Kerr said about 50 people with CSPD responded to the fire and assisted with evacuations.

Firefighters initially reported there had been no injuries, but that was before secondary searches of the burned mobile homes.

After the fire was put out at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, fire investigators and the Police Department’s violent crimes unit searched the area to determine what happened, Kerr said. Fire investigators have ruled that it was an accidental fire.

"After an extensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire at 3831 N. Cascade, the only ignition source our fire investigators are not able to rule out is the improper disposal of smoking materials. As a result, this fire will be ruled as accidental,” according to the Fire Department.

The area could remain on evacuation orders overnight, according to a city news release.