A small grass fire burned a dead tree Tuesday afternoon near downtown Colorado Springs.

 Courtesy of Colorado Springs Fire Department

A small grass fire burned a dead tree Tuesday afternoon near downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The blaze is out, but crews remain on the scene at 325 E. Las Vegas St. to put out hot spots where some grass and a tree were on fire, but contained between walking trails in the area, according to Fire Department spokesman Capt. Mike Smaldino

The cause of the fire is not known and there was no one on the scene when firefighters arrived, Smaldino said. 

