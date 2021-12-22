The Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently on scene of a grass fire at Blodgett Peak near Colorado Springs, the department tweeted Wednesday morning.
Just after 7:10 a.m., the department tweeted they and county fire resources were on scene of a grass fire, which they estimated to be around three-quarters of an acre.
As of right now, the department tweeted, no one is under a pre-evacuation order or is currently being evacuated.
The department said that multiple agencies were responding to the fire, and asked residents not to call 911 to report it. The department tweeted a video of Colorado Springs Utilities using all-terrain vehicles "to help shuttle wildland crews to the fire."
