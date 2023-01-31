The Colorado Springs Fire Department has a new type of reporting to classify fires caused by the city’s homeless population — and the latest numbers are significant.

Since introducing the classification in December 2022, the fire department has reported 231 fires connected to homeless and vagrant populations — 74 in December and 157 in January — according to spokesperson Capt. JJ Halsey. The January total averages to around five per day.

“That’s a pretty high number,” Halsey said, citing recent cold snaps as a driving factor. In all of 2022, CSFD responded to a total of 640 outside fires, including grass fires and campfires.

Halsey said these blazes are mostly caused by people who are outside in frigid temperatures and trying to stay warm. “They’re doing things that they probably wouldn’t normally do because of the cold,” he said.

Firefighters are seeing fires started by campfires, warming fires and cookstoves, which people keep close to them to stay warm. However, this can cause flammable belongings like blankets and tents to ignite, which can quickly turn into an out-of-control blaze, according to Halsey. He also said electrical warming devices like space heaters contribute to fires in vehicles and RVs. The fire department responded to multiple RV fires this past weekend, some of which spread to surrounding areas and threatened structures.

Last week, a fire attributed to a propane-fueled stove in a homeless camp burned 0.16 acres near Evergreen Cemetery in southeast Colorado Springs. The blaze, which was mostly contained to a large debris pile, reportedly caused around $5,000 in property damages. While police are investigating the incident, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Halsey said people who start these types of fires often leave and fail to report them, introducing additional safety concerns.

While the new fire classification was only introduced in December, the fire department has been responding to thousands of these incidents in recent years — and not just during cold months. “A few years ago, I would have said that when it gets colder, it’s more frequent,” Halsey said. "But it’s really year-round. We’re chasing these types of fires daily.”

Now, the fire department expects to better track these fire trends this year.

The new fire data comes after continued homelessness growth in recent years. There were 1,443 homeless people accounted for in El Paso County last February during a point-in-time survey, an increase from 1,156 total counted in 2021's survey. This year's census count is underway.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a pretty significant uptick in homeless activity,” Halsey said, adding that this activity likely influenced the addition of the new fire classification.