Colorado Springs fire crews were working to contain a grass fire near the VA medical clinic Monday night, according to a tweet from the department.
Firefighters on scene reported the fire was at 2 acres at about 6:50 p.m. No structural damage was reported, and no injuries were announced.
CSFD crews are working to contain the grass fire. pic.twitter.com/gKAChzRP40— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 12, 2022
Dry, warm weather and high winds have helped spark several recent fires in southern Colorado. At least four fires burned around Colorado on Sunday, three of which prompted evacuations.