Colorado Springs firefighters battled a blaze near the VA Medical Center in Colorado Springs on Monday night, April 11, 2022.

Colorado Springs fire crews were working to contain a grass fire near the VA medical clinic Monday night, according to a tweet from the department.

Firefighters on scene reported the fire was at 2 acres at about 6:50 p.m. No structural damage was reported, and no injuries were announced.

Dry, warm weather and high winds have helped spark several recent fires in southern Colorado.  At least four fires burned around Colorado on Sunday, three of which prompted evacuations.

