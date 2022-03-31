Firefighters responded twice to a fire at the Windtree Apartments in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday night and early Thursday, the city's fire department said.
A dozen people were evacuated from their homes, reported Gazette news partner KKTV.
A fire on the 2600 block of Jeffers Way was knocked down about 15 minutes after it was reported just before 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. About three hours later, firefighters were dispatched to the same complex; the fire was extinguished about 1:20 a.m. Thursday.
No firefighters or residents were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 2610 JEFFERS WY; WINDTREE APARTMENTS. Engine 14 on scene reporting smoke showing from the apartment— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) March 31, 2022