Colorado Springs Fire Departments responding to blaze at Windtree Apartments 

Firefighters responded twice to a fire at the Windtree Apartments in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday night and early Thursday, the city's fire department said.

A dozen people were evacuated from their homes, reported Gazette news partner KKTV. 

A fire on the 2600 block of Jeffers Way was knocked down about 15 minutes after it was reported just before 10:40 p.m. Wednesday. About three hours later, firefighters were dispatched to the same complex; the fire was extinguished about 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

No firefighters or residents were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

